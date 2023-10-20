🔴 LIVE | Ordinary General Assembly (October 2023)

The Auditori 1899 is ready and waiting for the Table of the Ordinary General Assembly of FC Barcelona Delegate Members tomorrow, which for the fourth time is being held online, and which has called 4,451 attendees for the first call at 9.30am and the second at 10am.

SUBSCRIBE NOW:

▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona

⚽ BARÇATV+: http://barca.link/wT1w30qMyQO​

💎 Official Culers Membership: http://barca.link/plXS30rAhfC​

🌐 Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com

📱 App: https://go.onelink.me/xndC/DownloadAppYouTube

🔵 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona

📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona

𝕏 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona

🎶 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona

👾 Discord: https://discord.gg/fcbarcelonaofficial

🛍 Get all official Barça apparel from FC Barcelona’s online store: http://barca.link/j8QH30qQh4Y

🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona