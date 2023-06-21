Barça Vision Presentation

FC Barcelona has announced the launch of Barça Vision, the platform under which the club plans to group all initiatives associated to Web3, NFTs and the metaverse that until now came under the commercial umbrella of Bridgeburg Invest, a subsidiary of Barça Studios. Barça Vision will form a fundamental part of the club’s strategy to build the Digital Espai Barça Digital and group the digital community of FC Barcelona fans all around the world, with a focus on Gen alpha, Gen Z and Millennials. FC Barcelona will be making a public presentation of Barça Vision next Wednesday 21 June at the new Immersive Museum.

