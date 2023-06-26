LUKA MODRIĆ’S BEST GOALS | REAL MADRID

Take a look back at Luka Modrić’s best GOALS at Real Madrid. Modrić joined Real Madrid in 2012. During his eleven seasons in our shirt he made 488 appearances and won 23 trophies: 5 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 LaLiga titles, 2 Copa del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups. Modrić has won the ultimate individual awards during his career as a Real Madrid player, including the 2018 Ballon d’Or, the 2018 FIFA The Best Player of the Year Award, the 2017/18 UEFA Player of the Year Award, the 2017 Club World Cup Golden Ball, and this season he was part of the FIFA/FIFPro World XI for the sixth time in his career.

Real Madrid C. F. and Luka Modrić have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which sees him contracted to the club until 30 June 2024.

#Modrić2024

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT