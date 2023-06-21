Mejores goles de Toni Kroos

TONI KROOS’ BEST GOALS | Real Madrid

Enjoy Toni Kroos’ best goals at Real Madrid!

Enjoy a collection of Toni Kroos’ best GOALS at Real Madrid. The German midfielder arrived at Real Madrid in 2014 and has become the German with the most appearances for Los Blancos, with 417 games. Take a look at some of his authentic golazos for Real Madrid. In his nine seasons as a Real Madrid player, he has won 20 titles: 4 Champions League, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups.

Real Madrid C. F. and Toni Kroos have agreed to extend the player’s contract with the club until June 30, 2024!

