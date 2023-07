đŸ’„ MORE THAN A VICTORY! | EXCLUSIVE CONTENT FROM THE BIGGEST GAME (goals included) đŸ”„

After Miami and Las Vegas we can now add the name of Dallas to the list as Barça took their third consecutive Clåsico victory in the USA thanks to a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid. Excellent strikes from Ousmane Dembélé, Fermín López and Ferran Torres handed the blaugranes victory after a tight contest that was only decided in the final minutes.

Fermín played a part in Barça second and third goals, scoring one himself and creating the third for his fellow second half substitute Ferran Torres.

