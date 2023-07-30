💥 MORE THAN A VICTORY! | EXCLUSIVE CONTENT FROM THE BIGGEST GAME (goals included) 🔥

After Miami and Las Vegas we can now add the name of Dallas to the list as Barça took their third consecutive Clásico victory in the USA thanks to a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid. Excellent strikes from Ousmane Dembélé, Fermín López and Ferran Torres handed the blaugranes victory after a tight contest that was only decided in the final minutes.

Fermín played a part in Barça second and third goals, scoring one himself and creating the third for his fellow second half substitute Ferran Torres.

SUBSCRIBE NOW:

▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona

⚽ BARÇATV+: http://barca.link/wT1w30qMyQO​

💎 Official Culers Membership: http://barca.link/plXS30rAhfC​

🌐 Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com

📱 App: https://go.onelink.me/xndC/DownloadAppYouTube

🔵 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona

📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona

𝕏 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona

🎶 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona

👾 Discord: https://discord.gg/fcbarcelonaofficial

🛍 Get all official Barça apparel from FC Barcelona’s online store: http://barca.link/j8QH30qQh4Y

🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona