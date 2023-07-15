Nacho, Carvajal & Joselu return to Real Madrid training!

The squad completed their sixth day of pre-season training with a morning session at Real Madrid City. Ancelotti had Nacho, Carvajal and Joselu available following their medical check-ups, as they joined up with the group for their first training session. The squad combined time in the gym with work out on the pitch.

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT