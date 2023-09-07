Nacho Fernández GOLAZOS and SKILLS in today’s training session

The squad completed their third training session of the week at Real Madrid City without the footballers called up by their national teams. Ancelotti’s available players trained alongside Castilla in a session that commenced with a joint warm-up and demanding round-robin exercises combined with fitness work. Afterwards, the players worked on ball possession and pressing and carried out various attacking-defensive drills.

