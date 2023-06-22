NACHO’S BEST GOALS | REAL MADRID

Enjoy a collection of Nacho’s best GOALS at Real Madrid. Nacho has represented Real Madrid for 22 years, ever since joining the club’s Under-11s academy side back in 2001. He has made 319 appearances for the Real Madrid first team, winning 23 trophies: 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 LaLiga titles, 2 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

Real Madrid C. F. and Nacho Fernández have agreed an extension to our captain’s contract, keeping him tied to the club until the 30th of June 2024.

#Nacho2024

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT