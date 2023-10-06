Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | Champions League

Enjoy the highlights of Real Madrid’s second Champions League match of the 2023/24 season (Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid). Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side secured their second European win of the season, on matchday two, at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona. Real Madrid came from behind to secure all three points. Leo Østigard put Napoli in front, before quickfire goals from Vini Jr. and Jude Bellingham gave Real Madrid the lead. Victor Osimhen levelled it up from the penalty spot while goalkeeper Alex Meret’s own goal swung it in favour of Real Madrid after a fierce drive from Fede Valverde.

#UCL

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT