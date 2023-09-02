NEW Santiago Bernabéu stadium works (September 2023) | Real Madrid

Check out Real Madrid’s latest video documenting the new Santiago Bernabéu stadium works (September 2023)! The Santiago Bernabéu stadium is ready to host its first game of the 2023/24 season when Real Madrid take on Getafe.

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT