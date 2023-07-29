🔥 OFF TO DALLAS FOR EL CLASICO (day 10)

El Clásico is back. As Saturday’s iconic clash between Barça and Real Madrid looms on the horizon, fans, not just here in the United States, but also around the world, eagerly await the return of the one single matchup that most transcends the boundaries of a mere sporting event. It may be billed as a preseason friendly, but El Clásico. always has been — and always will be —the fiercest of battles. Pride and honor are at stake.

And on Saturday, it’ll be played in Dallas, which, for one day, will be the unquestioned epicenter of the football universe.

SUBSCRIBE NOW:

▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona

⚽ BARÇATV+: http://barca.link/wT1w30qMyQO​

💎 Official Culers Membership: http://barca.link/plXS30rAhfC​

🌐 Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com

📱 App: https://go.onelink.me/xndC/DownloadAppYouTube

🔵 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona

📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona

𝕏 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona

🎶 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona

👾 Discord: https://discord.gg/fcbarcelonaofficial

🛍 Get all official Barça apparel from FC Barcelona’s online store: http://barca.link/j8QH30qQh4Y

🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona