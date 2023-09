POETIC JUSTICE đŸ’™â€ïž | UN DIA DE PARTIT (Episode 4)

FC Barcelona and Sevilla served a Friday footballing feast at Estadi OlĂ­mpic, and given the amount of drama out on the pitch, it seems amazing that there was only one goal scored, and an own goal at that.

The defending Liga champions certainly had chances to win this one by a bigger margin, but the visitors had their moments too, and ultimately it was Sergio Ramos who made the difference, but by diverting Lamine Yamal’s header into his own net.

SUBSCRIBE NOW:

▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona

âšœ BARÇATV+: http://barca.link/wT1w30qMyQO​

💎 Official Culers Membership: http://barca.link/plXS30rAhfC​

🌐 Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com

đŸ“± App: https://go.onelink.me/xndC/DownloadAppYouTube

đŸ”” Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona

📾 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona

𝕏 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona

đŸŽ¶ Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona

đŸ‘Ÿ Discord: https://discord.gg/fcbarcelonaofficial

🛍 Get all official Barça apparel from FC Barcelona’s online store: http://barca.link/j8QH30qQh4Y

đŸ””đŸ”Ž #FCBarcelona