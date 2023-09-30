POETIC JUSTICE 💙❤️ | UN DIA DE PARTIT (Episode 4)

FC Barcelona and Sevilla served a Friday footballing feast at Estadi Olímpic, and given the amount of drama out on the pitch, it seems amazing that there was only one goal scored, and an own goal at that.

The defending Liga champions certainly had chances to win this one by a bigger margin, but the visitors had their moments too, and ultimately it was Sergio Ramos who made the difference, but by diverting Lamine Yamal’s header into his own net.

