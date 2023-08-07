The team trained at Real Madrid City as they continue to prepare for LaLiga . With the match in San Mamés against Athletic Club coming up, the players warmed up and jumped out on to the pitch and carried out various rondos. They then performed demanding exercises focusing on ball circulation, pressing exercises and tactical work. To conclude the session, they played matches on a range of small pitches.
#RMCity
🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com
🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf
📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid
SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid
💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:
https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT