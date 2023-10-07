PREVIEW | GRANADA vs BARÇA 🔥🔥

With Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha still out injured and Robert Lewandowski also ruled out after picking up an ankle injury in the win at Porto on Wednesday in the Champions League, coach Xavi Hernández named the following players for the trip to Andalusia:

Ter Stegen, João Cancelo, Balde, R. Araujo, I. Martínez, Gavi, Ferran, Iñaki Peña, João Félix, Christensen, Marcos A., Romeu, S. Roberto, Gündoğan, Kounde, Astralaga, Lamine Yama, Fermín, Pau Victor and Marc Guiu.

SUBSCRIBE NOW:

▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona

⚽ BARÇATV+: http://barca.link/wT1w30qMyQO​

💎 Official Culers Membership: http://barca.link/plXS30rAhfC​

🌐 Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com

📱 App: https://go.onelink.me/xndC/DownloadAppYouTube

🔵 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona

📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona

𝕏 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona

🎶 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona

👾 Discord: https://discord.gg/fcbarcelonaofficial

🛍 Get all official Barça apparel from FC Barcelona’s online store: http://barca.link/j8QH30qQh4Y

🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona