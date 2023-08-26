RC Celta 0-1 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid booked their third victory in three matches, confirming their spot on top of the table and continuing their good form at the start of LaLiga. Ancelotti’s team beat Celta in what was their third consecutive match away from home thanks to a late Jude Bellingham goal (Celta 0-1 Real Madrid). This is Bellingham’s fourth goal in three matches as he builds on an impressive start at Real Madrid. Kepa Arrizabalaga made his debut in a Real Madrid shirt and kept a clean sheet.

