Ready to host Osasuna! | Real Madrid City

Real Madrid completed their final training session at Real Madrid City in preparation for the LaLiga matchday nine clash against Osasuna, which will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. After the initial warm-up, the players completed ball-retention drills, fitness drills and tactical exercises. After playing a match on a small pitch, they concluded the session with shooting practice and free-kicks.

