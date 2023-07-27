Real Madrid 2-0 Manchester United | Highlights | Houston

Enjoy the goals and highlights from Real Madrid’s second pre-season match against Manchester United (Real Madrid 2-0 Manchester United) in Houston. Real Madrid took the lead early on with a superb chipped goal by Jude Bellingham, while fellow new recruit Joselu rounded off the win with a sensational scissor-kick goal late on. Real Madrid will face Barcelona in their next match in Dallas.

