Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid returned to the Santiago Bernabéu in style and treated their fans to another comeback. Getafe took the lead with a goal before the first quarter of an hour, Joselu equalised and a Bellingham strike, his fifth in four games, gave the LaLiga leaders their fourth win in a row.

