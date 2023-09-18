Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid continued their winning streak by defeating Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad). This latest win makes it five victoroes in five matches, with the team staging yet another comeback at the Bernabéu. Barrenetxea gave Real Sociedad the lead early on in the match and that was the halftime score despite numerous chances from Carlo Ancelotti’s team. But everything changed at halftime, with the team coming out all guns blazing. Fede Valverdé scored with a powerful inside shot at the very start of the second half and it was Joselu who scored the winning goal in the 60th minute to continue Real Madrdi’s winning streak ahead of the team’s first Champions League mtach midweek. Fran García provided both assists on the night, coming off with a deserved standing ovation from the Bernabéu crowd.

#RealMadridRealSociedad | #LaLigaHighlights

