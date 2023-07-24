Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan | Highlights | Los Angeles

Watch highlights of Real Madrid’s first pre-season match (Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan) as they came from behind to seal a comeback win against AC Milan at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles! Goals from Fede Valverde (2) and Vini Jr. sparked jubilant scenes in the stands after Fikayo Tomori and Luka Romero had given the Serie A side a 2-0 lead in the first half. Summer signing Jude Bellingham made his Real Madrid debut, while new recruits Fran García, Joselu and Brahim were also among those to feature for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Real Madrid’s next pre-season match is against Manchester United in Houston on July 26.

