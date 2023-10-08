Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Watch the highlights of Real Madrid’s tenth win of the season against Osasuna (Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna) and eighth win in LaLiga. The team put in a great performance at the Bernabéu, which was delighted with the four goals scored by Ancelotti’s side. Bellingham, the league’s top scorer with eight goals, scored two of them, while Vini Jr. and Joselu scored the other two. Valverde also had a great game, providing assists for the second and third goals. Real Madrid go into the international break as leaders in both LaLiga and Group C of the Champions League.

#RealMadridOsasuna | #LaLigaHighlights

00:00 Start

00:15 Bellingham goal

00:46 Bellingham goal

01:21 Vini Jr. goal

01:53 Joselu goal

