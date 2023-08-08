Real Madrid amp up LaLiga preparation with the Pintus Method!

Join us for a special edition of Inside Training as Real Madrid’s players underwent Tuesday’s session at high intensity under the supervision of fitness trainer Antonio Pintus. The team is amping up their preparation and focus on fitness ahead of their LaLiga debut, against Athletic Club on Sunday at San Mamés. Listen to Pintus himself explain the method, find out what the players think of it and more!

