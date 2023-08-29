Real Madrid are preparing for their match against Getafe

Real Madrid trained for the second time this week as they continued their preparations for the LaLiga matchday four fixture against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabéu (Saturday, 4.15pm CEST). The squad began in the gym, with the goalkeepers working on specific tasks. The players then went out onto the pitch and focused on possession and ball circulation exercises, followed by tactical work. They finished with a number of small-sided games.

