REAL MADRID | BEST GOALS AUGUST 2023

Real Madrid kicked off their 2034/24 LaLiga campaign in style, with three victories in a row against Athletic Club, Almería and Celta Vigo. Carlo Ancelotti’s side scored six goals along the way, with new signing Jude Bellingham chipping in with four goals in his first three official matches as a Real Madrid player. Brazilian forwards Rodrygo and Vini Jr. also netted during the first month of the new season.

#LaLigaHighlights

00:00 Intro

00:11 Rodrygo

00:38 Bellingham

01:11 Bellingham

01:26 Bellingham

01:52 Vini Jr.

02:15 Bellingham

