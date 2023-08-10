Real Madrid defender and painter!? | One day in the life of Fran García

Join us for the second episode of ‘One day in the life of’ as we spend the day with Real Madrid defender (and painter!) Fran García! During Real Madrid’s recent pre-season tour in the USA, Fran revealed to us what he gets up to during a typical pre-season day, while he also shared his surprise passion – painting!

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT