Real Madrid | First training session of the week!

The team completed its first training session of the week at Real Madrid City without the players called up for international duty with their national teams. Carlo Ancelotti’s available players trained with the Real Madrid Castilla squad. The session began with ball-retention work and then proceeded with various possession and pressing drills before wrapping up with a number of games on small pitches.

