Real Madrid prepare for Almería! | Real Madrid

Real Madrid completed their fourth training session this week in preparation for the game against Almería on LaLiga matchday two at the Power Horse Stadium. The outfield players kicked off with possession and pressing exercises out on the pitch, while the goalkeepers trained separately. There was then a tactical and technical phase including different attack vs. defence drills. The session finished off with a match on reduced-size pitches. Real Madrid play Almería on Saturday, 19.30 CET.

