Real Madrid return to training at AT&T Stadium!

Real Madrid were back in training after the El Clásico at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The penultimate training session in Dallas was focused on recover after Saturday’s match, with activation exercises and running drills, before moving on to ball control, circulation and pressing. Luka Modrić, Antonio Rüdiger, Joselu and the team then finished off the training session with shots on goal.

#RealMadridOnTour

