Carlo Ancelotti’s team trained at Ciudad Real Madrid to continue preparing for their LaLiga debut, which will take place at San Mamés against Athletic Club.
The third training session of the week began in the gym, where the players focused on physical conditioning. They later moved on to the pitch, where they carried out a tactical session followed by activities with the ball. The training session ended with demanding games on various small pitches and shots on goal.
