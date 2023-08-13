Real Madrid win first LaLiga match of the season!

Real Madrid started their 23/24 LaLiga campaign with a 0-2 win at San Mamés against Athletic Club. Ancelotti’s team got off on the right foot in the league and in the match in Bilbao as well, with Rodrygo opening the scoring in the 28th minute and becoming Real Madrid’s first goalscorer of the season. The win at San Mamés was secured with a debut golazo from Jude Bellingham just eight minutes later. Join us for an exclusive peek into the Real Madrid dressing room as well, with the team going out on to the pitch with a special t-shirt sending encouragement to Thibaut Courtois. Real Madrid’s next match is on August 19 against Almería.

