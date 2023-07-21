Real Madrid’s first training session in Los Angeles!

Join us for an inside look as Real Madrid completed their first training session of the summer tour at the UCLA facilities in Los Angeles. Carlo Ancelotti, now with the full squad at his disposal, continued his preparations for the season and the team’s debut in the Soccer Champions Tour, in which they face AC Milan on Monday 24 at the Rose Bowl. The players began their first intense training session of the US tour with an hour of physical work in the gym. They then carried out exercises with the ball and played matches on reduced-size pitches, with the session concluding with a series of enduranace-building runs. Check out what Éder Militão and Rodrygo think of the UCLA facilites, how the Madridistas welcomed Bellingham and the special guest attending the training session – Mexican rapper Alemán.

