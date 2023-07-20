ROAD TO LA | Real Madrid Summer Tour

Real Madrid have arrived in Los Angeles. The madridista travelling party took off from Madrid Barajas-Adolfo Suárez Airport, landing in the American city following a 12-hour flight. Upon their arrival, the players made their way to The Maybourne hotel.

