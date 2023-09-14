ROBERTO CARLOS with DAVID BECKHAM & IDRIS ELBA at the RUGBY WORLD CUP!

Join us with Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos as he met fellow club legend David Beckham and actor Idris Elba at the Rugby World Cup in France. Roberto Carlos attended the opening match of the Rugby World Cup in Paris thanks to our partners Emirates. See everything that he got up in the French capital as he enjoyed another memorable experience with Emirates.

#Emirates | #FlyBetter | #EKsperiences

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT