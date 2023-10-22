Sevilla FC 1-1 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid ended the night in a draw at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and remains leader of LaLiga. In the 74th minute, Sevilla FC took the lead after a fortuitous play, in which David Alaba, in his attempt to clear, scored an own goal. It didn’t take long for Carlo Ancelotti and his men to respond. Just four minutes later equalizing the match after a magisterial goal. Toni Kroos took a lateral free kick and Dani Carvajal, at the near post, surprised the defense with a spectacular header. Carlo Ancelotti’s men take a point from Sevilla in an intense duel that was fought until the end.

#SevillaFCRealMadrid | #LaLigaHighlights

