¡Echa un vistazo a SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER TCL Player Of The Game durante el partido entre Canadá y Francia en la Copa Mundial de Baloncesto FIBA 2023! #FIBAWC #WinForAll Juega el Predictor de juegos J9 de la Copa Mundial de Baloncesto FIBA y gana un balón oficial y otros increíbles premios 🎁🎁 👉 https://bit.ly/47trLrT ► ► Mira más de 2,500 juegos en vivo GRATIS cada año. ¡Suscríbete al canal de YouTube #FIBA para obtener tu dosis de 🏀baloncesto🏀! ➡ http://fiba.com/subYT Haga clic aquí para obtener más información: https://www.fiba.basketball/basketballworldcup/2023 Facebook: http://facebook.com/FIBAWC Twitter: http://twitter.com/FIBAWC Instagram: http://instagr.am/FIBAWC TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/ @fiba Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/fiba Sina Weibo: http://weibo.com/FIBAofficial