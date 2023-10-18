Sights set on Sevilla! | Real Madrid City

The team trained for the third time this week at Real Madrid City as they continue to prepare for their next league game, against Sevilla at the Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium (Saturday, 6:30pm CEST). The session kicked off with warm-up exercises and rondos. The players then worked on possession and pressing before playing several small-sided games. They ended the session with crossing and finishing.

