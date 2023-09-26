SPECTACULAR Vini Jr. goal in training! | Real Madrid

Check out a SPECTACULAR Vini Jr. goal and much more during Tuesday’s training session at Ciudad Real Madrid ahead of Real Madrid – UD Las Palmas. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are back in action at the Bernabéu on Wednesday and they were put through their paces at Ciudad Real Madrid during an intense session.

