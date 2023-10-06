TER STEGEN IN THE TOP 3 FOR APPEARANCES 🙌🔵🔴

The trip to the Estadio do Dragão has special significance for Marc-André ter Stegen. On facing Porto for the first time in his career, the German became the goalkeeper with the third most competitive appearances ever for FC Barcelona. His start in the second Champions League group stage game was the stopper’s 387th game as a blaugrana, putting him into the top three alongside Antoni Ramallets, who featured between the sticks from 1947 to 1961.

