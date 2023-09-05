The AMAZING pitch retraction at the new Santiago Bernabéu stadium! | Real Madrid

Discover how the amazing pitch retraction system works at the new Santiago Bernabéu stadium! Real Madrid’s stadium is undergoing renovation work and one of the new additions to the iconic stadium is a state-of-the-art pitch retraction system.

