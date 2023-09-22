After Wednesday’s win in their Champions League debut against FC Union Berlin (1-0), Real Madrid was back in training at Real Madrid City. Carlo Ancelotti’s team now has its full focus on continuing this season’s unbeaten run in the derby against Atlético de Madrid at the Metropolitano on Sunday.
