THE FIRST COMEBACK OF THE SEASON! | Real Madrid 3-2 Milan | Soccer Champions Tour

Real Madrid accomplished the first comeback of the season. Los Blancos’ campaign got off to a winning start at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles in the opening match in the Soccer Champions Tour. Milan went 0-2 up before half-time, but our team flipped the result on its head with a swift Valverde double inside two minutes. Vini Jr. completed the turnaround with 84 minutes gone, latching onto a superb Modrić through ball. Bellingham and Nico Paz both made their debuts.

