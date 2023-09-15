The INTERNATIONALS are BACK! | Real Madrid

The team completed the third training session of the week at Real Madrid Sport City to prepare for their upcoming LaLiga game, which they will play at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Sociedad (Sunday, 9:00pm CEST). Ancelotti can once again count on all the players who have been away on international duty. The players began the session exercising in the gym for half an hour. They then carried out tactical work on the pitch and practised possession and pressing.

