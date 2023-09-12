The PERFECT Toni Kroos goal | Real Madrid

The team held the first session of the week at Real Madrid City. The players at Ancelotti’s disposal began the session with joint warm-up exercises and demanding rondos combined with physical work followed by a perfect goal from Toni Kroos in the attack vs defense exercises. The training session came to an end with a number of small-sided games.

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT