The second week of training begins at Ciudad Real Madrid!

A morning session at Real Madrid City saw the team kick off their eighth day of pre-season training. Ancelotti’s players, alongside Castilla, played a match on pitch 3. The session got underway with a warm-up and rondos, before the players formed two teams of 11 to play a match. After the game, Ancelotti’s players concluded the training session with stretching.

