The team continues preparing for the Getafe game

Real Madrid trained for the third time this week at Real Madrid City as they prepare for the LaLiga matchday four game against Getafe, at the Santiago Bernabéu (Saturday, 4.15pm CEST). The squad kicked off with possession and pressing work before focusing on tactics. They then carried out attacking drills and ended with finishing on goal. Ceballos and Mendy trained out on the pitch, while Vini Jr. and Güler trained indoors.

