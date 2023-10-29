THE WORK NEVER STOPS! 💪🔵🔴

The blaugrana players were back in for a session this morning after the game against Real Madrid at the Estadi Olímpic.

It’s time to move on from the frustrating late loss against the all-whites, and as this is only the first defeat for Barça in 14 competitive games this season, Xavi Hernández’ side will expect to return to the winning trail sooner rather than later.

Every available first-team squad member took part in the session, as the Barça Atlètic players who have lately joined in with training – namely Astralaga, Marc Casadó, Aleix Garrido, Cubarsí, Marc Guiu and Héctor Fort – have been called up by Rafa Márquez for this afternoon’s game against Osasuna Promesas.

Barça don’t play again until this weekend as they are not involved in the first round of the Copa del Rey, given that they are one of the four teams set to play in the Spanish Super Cup. Their next game is another tough test, however, as they travel to Donostia to take on Real Sociedad.

