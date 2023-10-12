THIS is how the BERNABÉU PITCH is preserved | Real Madrid

Join us for our latest in-depth look at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium works as we show you how the pitch is preserved inside the hypogeum. We speak with key figures involved in the day-to-day stadium operations to see exactly what is done to the pitch between matches. You won’t want to miss this!

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT