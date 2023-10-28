Toni Kroos: “Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player I’ve ever played with”

Toni Kroos revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player he has ever played with and much more in our exclusive interview with Real Madrid’s German midfielder ahead of El Clásico in Barcelona. Kroos sat down with us in the build-up to Barcelona vs Real Madrid and discussed his thoughts on the Clásico, his favourite Clásico memories and advice to Real Madrid’s new signings, including Jude Bellingham, on what it means to play against Barcelona.

