TRAINING MATCH vs BARÇA ATLÈTIC! 🔥

It wasn’t quite the normal workout on Thursday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, for Xavi Hernández0s side were not only joined by the Barça Atlètic squad, but even played a game against them.

With no fewer than 11 of the first team away playing for thir countries, the numbers were boosted by the reserves, and the squad coached by Rafa Márquez were even challenged to a game.

