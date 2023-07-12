Real Madrid kicked off the third day of pre-season training with a morning session. Ancelotti’s players trained alongside Castilla on pitch 3 at Real Madrid Sport City.
The training session began with some light running to warm up. Then, with the ball, the players completed intense pressure and passing exercises, attacking transitions with goal scoring and attack-defence work. The session ended with some high-intensity games on reduced-size pitches.
